Turkey’s CRC imports up 33.5 percent in H1 2025

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 10:31:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 121,360 metric tons, up by 37.9 percent compared to May and by 87.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $73.63 million, increasing by 29.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 48.6 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 495,622 mt, up 33.5 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 10.7 percent to $319.87 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first half of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 159,591 mt, up 44 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 136,993 mt, up 83.4 percent year on year, and China with 111,368 mt, up 54.9 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea 159,591 110,802 44.0 27,470 27,207 1.0
Russia 136,993 74,695 83.4 35,613 4,284 731.3
China 111,368 71,884 54.9 43,775 15,370 184.8
Belgium 30,691 18,030 70.2 2,787 3,442 -19.0
Spain 15,188 29,718 -48.9 2,990 3,750 -20.3
France 12,933 16,245 -20.4 2,180 1,568 39.0
Netherlands 7,967 15,776 -49.5 1,691 1,245 35.8
Germany 4,836 3,677 31.5 3,179 139 >1000.0
Sweden 4,602 3,236 42.2 1,093 143 664.3
Egypt 4,098 7,803 -47.5 - 811 -

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-June 2025

