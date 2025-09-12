Turkey’s CRC imports up 52.5 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 148,051 metric tons, up by 22 percent compared to June and by 189 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $98.63 million, increasing by 34 percent compared to the previous month and by 141.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 643,672 mt, up 52.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.9 percent to $418.50 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 198,819 mt, up 54.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 176,217 mt, up 105.3 percent year on year and China with 165,698 mt, up 103.7 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 198,819 128,355 54.9 39,226 17,552 123.5 Russia 176,217 85,821 105.3 39,224 11,126 252.5 China 165,698 81,326 103.7 54,331 9,442 475.4 Belgium 32,946 20,375 61.7 2,255 2,345 -3.8 Spain 19,395 32,849 -41.0 4,206 3,131 34.3 France 15,134 19,529 -22.5 2,202 3,284 -32.9 Netherlands 9,322 17,104 -45.5 1,356 1,327 2.2 Germany 7,599 3,889 95.4 2,763 213 >1000.0 Sweden 5,847 3,540 65.2 1,246 304 309.9 Egypt 4,098 7,903 -48.1 - 100 -

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-July 2025