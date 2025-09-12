Turkey’s CRC imports up 52.5 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 148,051 metric tons, up by 22 percent compared to June and by 189 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $98.63 million, increasing by 34 percent compared to the previous month and by 141.8 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 643,672 mt, up 52.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.9 percent to $418.50 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the first seven months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 198,819 mt, up 54.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 176,217 mt, up 105.3 percent year on year and China with 165,698 mt, up 103.7 percent compared to the same period.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2025
|January-July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|S. Korea
|198,819
|128,355
|54.9
|39,226
|17,552
|123.5
|Russia
|176,217
|85,821
|105.3
|39,224
|11,126
|252.5
|China
|165,698
|81,326
|103.7
|54,331
|9,442
|475.4
|Belgium
|32,946
|20,375
|61.7
|2,255
|2,345
|-3.8
|Spain
|19,395
|32,849
|-41.0
|4,206
|3,131
|34.3
|France
|15,134
|19,529
|-22.5
|2,202
|3,284
|-32.9
|Netherlands
|9,322
|17,104
|-45.5
|1,356
|1,327
|2.2
|Germany
|7,599
|3,889
|95.4
|2,763
|213
|>1000.0
|Sweden
|5,847
|3,540
|65.2
|1,246
|304
|309.9
|Egypt
|4,098
|7,903
|-48.1
|-
|100
|-
Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-July 2025