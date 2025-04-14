 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports up 83.3 percent in January-February

Monday, 14 April 2025 11:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 70,765 metric tons, down by 22.3 percent compared to January and up by 52.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $46.51 million, decreasing by 22.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 26.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 161,888 mt, up 83.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 50.3 percent to $161.89 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 56,723 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 36,952 mt and China with 27,043 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2025

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2025

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

56,723

16,628

241.1

20,288

12,631

60.6

Russia

36,952

18,330

101.6

19,232

11,577

66.1

China

27,043

15,678

72.5

17,319

3,953

338.1

Belgium

20,820

5,109

307.5

4,518

2,323

94.5

Spain

5,240

10,275

-49.0

3,424

3,365

1.8

France

4,719

6,445

-26.8

1,612

4,959

-67.5

Netherlands

2,912

5,176

-43.7

1,565

1,349

16.0

Italy

2,559

562

355.3

377

562

-32.9

Sweden

1,705

1,666

2.3

881

882

-0.1

Egypt

1,069

1,618

-33.9

491

1,594

-69.2

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025


