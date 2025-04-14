Turkey’s CRC imports up 83.3 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 70,765 metric tons, down by 22.3 percent compared to January and up by 52.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $46.51 million, decreasing by 22.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 26.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 161,888 mt, up 83.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 50.3 percent to $161.89 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 56,723 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 36,952 mt and China with 27,043 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 56,723 16,628 241.1 20,288 12,631 60.6 Russia 36,952 18,330 101.6 19,232 11,577 66.1 China 27,043 15,678 72.5 17,319 3,953 338.1 Belgium 20,820 5,109 307.5 4,518 2,323 94.5 Spain 5,240 10,275 -49.0 3,424 3,365 1.8 France 4,719 6,445 -26.8 1,612 4,959 -67.5 Netherlands 2,912 5,176 -43.7 1,565 1,349 16.0 Italy 2,559 562 355.3 377 562 -32.9 Sweden 1,705 1,666 2.3 881 882 -0.1 Egypt 1,069 1,618 -33.9 491 1,594 -69.2

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025