Turkey’s CRC imports up 83.3 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 70,765 metric tons, down by 22.3 percent compared to January and up by 52.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $46.51 million, decreasing by 22.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 26.7 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 161,888 mt, up 83.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 50.3 percent to $161.89 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025
In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 56,723 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 36,952 mt and China with 27,043 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-February period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-February 2025
|
January-February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2025
|
February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
South Korea
|
56,723
|
16,628
|
241.1
|
20,288
|
12,631
|
60.6
|
Russia
|
36,952
|
18,330
|
101.6
|
19,232
|
11,577
|
66.1
|
China
|
27,043
|
15,678
|
72.5
|
17,319
|
3,953
|
338.1
|
Belgium
|
20,820
|
5,109
|
307.5
|
4,518
|
2,323
|
94.5
|
Spain
|
5,240
|
10,275
|
-49.0
|
3,424
|
3,365
|
1.8
|
France
|
4,719
|
6,445
|
-26.8
|
1,612
|
4,959
|
-67.5
|
Netherlands
|
2,912
|
5,176
|
-43.7
|
1,565
|
1,349
|
16.0
|
Italy
|
2,559
|
562
|
355.3
|
377
|
562
|
-32.9
|
Sweden
|
1,705
|
1,666
|
2.3
|
881
|
882
|
-0.1
|
Egypt
|
1,069
|
1,618
|
-33.9
|
491
|
1,594
|
-69.2
Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-February 2025