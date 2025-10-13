Turkey’s CRC imports up 42.3 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 70,061 metric tons, down by 11.4 percent compared to July and by 52.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $42.29 million, decreasing by 25.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 713,729 mt, up 42.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.9 percent to $463.79 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 227,345 mt, up 52.82 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 195,658 mt, up 92.87 percent year on year, and China with 180,350 mt, up 64.36 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 227,345 148,763 52.82 28,527 19,409 46.98 Russia 195,658 100,921 93.87 19,442 15,100 28.75 China 180,350 109,730 64.36 14,652 24,404 -39.96 Belgium 34,627 22,749 52.21 1,680 2,373 -29.20 Spain 20,426 36,186 -43.55 1,032 3,336 -69.06 France 17,061 21,032 -18.88 1,926 1,503 28.14 Netherlands 9,960 19,198 -48.12 637 2,094 -69.58 Germany 8,095 4,088 98.02 494 198 149.49 Sweden 7,140 3,672 94.44 1,292 132 878.79 Egypt 4,098 7,903 -48.15 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-August 2025