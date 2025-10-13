Turkey’s CRC imports up 42.3 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 70,061 metric tons, down by 11.4 percent compared to July and by 52.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $42.29 million, decreasing by 25.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.1 percent year on year.
In the January-August period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 713,729 mt, up 42.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 18.9 percent to $463.79 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the first eight months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 227,345 mt, up 52.82 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 195,658 mt, up 92.87 percent year on year, and China with 180,350 mt, up 64.36 percent compared to the same period.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-August period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|S. Korea
|227,345
|148,763
|52.82
|28,527
|19,409
|46.98
|Russia
|195,658
|100,921
|93.87
|19,442
|15,100
|28.75
|China
|180,350
|109,730
|64.36
|14,652
|24,404
|-39.96
|Belgium
|34,627
|22,749
|52.21
|1,680
|2,373
|-29.20
|Spain
|20,426
|36,186
|-43.55
|1,032
|3,336
|-69.06
|France
|17,061
|21,032
|-18.88
|1,926
|1,503
|28.14
|Netherlands
|9,960
|19,198
|-48.12
|637
|2,094
|-69.58
|Germany
|8,095
|4,088
|98.02
|494
|198
|149.49
|Sweden
|7,140
|3,672
|94.44
|1,292
|132
|878.79
|Egypt
|4,098
|7,903
|-48.15
|-
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-August 2025