Turkey’s CRC imports up 22.1 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 88,033 metric tons, up by 22.2 percent compared to April and down 1.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $56.99 million, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 18.4 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 374,262 mt, up 22.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 2.9 percent to $246.24 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 132,121 mt, up 58 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 101,379 mt, up 44 percent year on year and China with 67,593 mt, up 19.6 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 132,121 83,596 58.0 37,253 16,215 129.7 Russia 101,379 70,412 44.0 31,735 20,435 55.3 China 67,593 56,513 19.6 7,809 28,837 -72.9 Belgium 27,906 14,589 91.3 1,402 3,138 -55.3 Spain 12,199 25,968 -53.0 2,385 7,287 -67.3 France 10,752 14,677 -26.7 3,022 3,907 -22.7 Netherlands 6,274 14,531 -56.8 1,374 3,736 -63.2 Egypt 4,098 6,692 -38.8 52 1,115 -95.3 Sweden 3,509 3,092 13.5 1,029 768 34.0 Italy 3,398 1,306 160.2 782 414 88.9

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-May 2025