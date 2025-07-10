Turkey’s CRC imports up 22.1 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 88,033 metric tons, up by 22.2 percent compared to April and down 1.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $56.99 million, increasing by 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 18.4 percent year on year.
In the January-May period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 374,262 mt, up 22.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 2.9 percent to $246.24 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 132,121 mt, up 58 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 101,379 mt, up 44 percent year on year and China with 67,593 mt, up 19.6 percent compared to the same period.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-May period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-May 2025
|January-May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|S. Korea
|132,121
|83,596
|58.0
|37,253
|16,215
|129.7
|Russia
|101,379
|70,412
|44.0
|31,735
|20,435
|55.3
|China
|67,593
|56,513
|19.6
|7,809
|28,837
|-72.9
|Belgium
|27,906
|14,589
|91.3
|1,402
|3,138
|-55.3
|Spain
|12,199
|25,968
|-53.0
|2,385
|7,287
|-67.3
|France
|10,752
|14,677
|-26.7
|3,022
|3,907
|-22.7
|Netherlands
|6,274
|14,531
|-56.8
|1,374
|3,736
|-63.2
|Egypt
|4,098
|6,692
|-38.8
|52
|1,115
|-95.3
|Sweden
|3,509
|3,092
|13.5
|1,029
|768
|34.0
|Italy
|3,398
|1,306
|160.2
|782
|414
|88.9
Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-May 2025