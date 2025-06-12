Turkey’s CRC imports up 31.6 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 72,027 metric tons, increasing by 37.7 percent compared to March and 17.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $48.11 million, up by 37.7 percent compared to the previous month and 3.7 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 286,228 mt, up 31.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 11.7 percent to $189.25 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 94,868 mt, up 40.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 69,643 mt, up 39.4 percent year on year and China with 59,783 mt, up 116.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 94,868 67,381 40.8 20,264 25,445 -20.4 Russia 69,643 49,976 39.4 21,919 15,335 42.9 China 59,783 27,676 116.0 18,919 2,452 671.6 Belgium 26,502 11,450 131.5 3,159 3,499 -9.7 Spain 9,815 18,680 -47.5 3,159 3,613 -12.6 France 7,731 10,770 -28.2 1,956 1,625 20.4 Netherlands 4,898 10,795 -54.6 1,483 1,807 -17.9 Egypt 4,046 5,877 -31.2 145 3,537 -95.9 Italy 2,615 891 193.5 39 328 -88.1 Sweden 2,480 2,324 6.7 270 132 104.5

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-April 2025