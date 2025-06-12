 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s CRC imports up...

Turkey’s CRC imports up 31.6 percent in January-April

Thursday, 12 June 2025 14:41:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 72,027 metric tons, increasing by 37.7 percent compared to March and 17.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $48.11 million, up by 37.7 percent compared to the previous month and 3.7 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 286,228 mt, up 31.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 11.7 percent to $189.25 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 94,868 mt, up 40.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 69,643 mt, up 39.4 percent year on year and China with 59,783 mt, up 116.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
South Korea 94,868 67,381 40.8 20,264 25,445 -20.4
Russia 69,643 49,976 39.4 21,919 15,335 42.9
China 59,783 27,676 116.0 18,919 2,452 671.6
Belgium 26,502 11,450 131.5 3,159 3,499 -9.7
Spain 9,815 18,680 -47.5 3,159 3,613 -12.6
France 7,731 10,770 -28.2 1,956 1,625 20.4
Netherlands 4,898 10,795 -54.6 1,483 1,807 -17.9
Egypt 4,046 5,877 -31.2 145 3,537 -95.9
Italy 2,615 891 193.5 39 328 -88.1
Sweden 2,480 2,324 6.7 270 132 104.5

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-April 2025

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-April 2025

Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for July

10 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices slide on weak industrial demand, discount offers by rerollers

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing steady with limited finished steel demand and sideways to down June scrap

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23, 2025

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices edge down slightly

04 Jun | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

04 Jun | Steel News

CRC import price offers maintain stability in Brazil

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices show divergent trends amid negative outlook during monsoon season

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing slips amid limited finished steel demand and steady to lower June scrap expectations

30 May | Flats and Slab