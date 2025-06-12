Turkey’s CRC imports up 31.6 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 72,027 metric tons, increasing by 37.7 percent compared to March and 17.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $48.11 million, up by 37.7 percent compared to the previous month and 3.7 percent year on year.
In the January-April period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 286,228 mt, up 31.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 11.7 percent to $189.25 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 94,868 mt, up 40.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 69,643 mt, up 39.4 percent year on year and China with 59,783 mt, up 116.0 percent compared to the same period last year.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-April period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-April 2025
|January-April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|South Korea
|94,868
|67,381
|40.8
|20,264
|25,445
|-20.4
|Russia
|69,643
|49,976
|39.4
|21,919
|15,335
|42.9
|China
|59,783
|27,676
|116.0
|18,919
|2,452
|671.6
|Belgium
|26,502
|11,450
|131.5
|3,159
|3,499
|-9.7
|Spain
|9,815
|18,680
|-47.5
|3,159
|3,613
|-12.6
|France
|7,731
|10,770
|-28.2
|1,956
|1,625
|20.4
|Netherlands
|4,898
|10,795
|-54.6
|1,483
|1,807
|-17.9
|Egypt
|4,046
|5,877
|-31.2
|145
|3,537
|-95.9
|Italy
|2,615
|891
|193.5
|39
|328
|-88.1
|Sweden
|2,480
|2,324
|6.7
|270
|132
|104.5
Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-April 2025