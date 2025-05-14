Turkey’s CRC imports up 37.0 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 52,312 metric tons, down by 26.1 percent compared to February and 23.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $34.94 million, decreasing by 24.9 percent compared to the previous month and 33.4 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 214,200 mt, up 37.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.7 percent to $141.14 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 74,605 mt, up 77.9 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 47,724 mt, up 37.8 percent year on year, and China with 40,863 mt, up 62.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 74,605 41,936 77.9 17,881 25,307 -29.3 Russia 47,724 34,640 37.8 10,773 16,311 -34.0 China 40,863 25,225 62.0 13,819 9,547 44.7 Belgium 23,343 7,950 193.6 2,522 2,842 -11.3 Spain 6,602 15,067 -56.2 1,361 4,792 -71.6 France 5,773 9,144 -36.9 1,055 2,199 -52.0 Egypt 3,902 2,339 66.8 2,832 721 292.8 Netherlands 3,417 8,988 -62.0 504 3,811 -86.8 Italy 2,576 563 357.5 17 - - Sweden 2,210 2,192 0.8 505 525 -3.8

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-March 2025