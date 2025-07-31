Turkey to lift customs duties on various steel products from Qatar

The Turkish Ministry of Trade has announced that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed with Qatar on November 26, 2018, will officially enter into force on August 1, 2025.

Once TEPA takes effect, Turkey and Qatar will mutually lift customs duties and equivalent measures on certain products. Duties will be removed on hot rolled coil, galvanized sheet, cold rolled coil, steel bars, profiles, and stainless steel products, rebar with a diameter of 10 mm or less, galvanized steel pipes and profiles and spiral welded pipes.

Furthermore, origin tracking will be implemented to prevent third countries from selling products to Turkey via Qatar at preferential or zero-duty rates.

Under the agreement, the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Qatar, which stood at $1.1 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $5 billion in the medium term. The agreement aims to deepen commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries, facilitate Turkish companies’ entry into the Qatari market under favorable conditions, increase mutual investments, and promote projects focused on production and employment.