 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish stainless steel industry cooperates with Malaysia

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 12:15:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

An important step has been taken to increase supply and market diversification in the Turkish stainless steel industry. Turkey’s Stainless Industrialists and Business Association (PASİD) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bahru Stainless, one of Malaysia’s leading stainless steel producers. The agreement aims to establish a non-exclusive and non-binding framework for cooperation and market development in the Turkish stainless steel industry, positioning Malaysia as an alternative supplier, particularly for stainless steel raw materials.

Under the memorandum, which does not create any obligation for purchase, sale, delivery, or supply, PASİD will provide facilitating and supportive services to Bahru Stainless in Turkey, including the promotion of stainless steel products, market access, and support in supply processes.

Highlighting the importance of the agreement for the industry, Arslan Küçükemre, PASİD chairman, stated that Bahru Stainless has become an alternative producer for the industry, enabling Turkish companies to source the products they need from a different supply channel.

Contribution to Turkey-Malaysia trade relations

In addition to this agreement, which was signed during the official visit of the Malaysian prime minister to Turkey on January 6-8, several memoranda aimed at enhancing technology transfer and trade between the two countries were also concluded. The target of increasing the bilateral trade volume from $5 billion to $10 billion between Turkey and Malaysia was also formally confirmed.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Turkey Europe Trading 

Similar articles

Turkey to lift customs duties on various steel products from Qatar

31 Jul | Steel News

Turkey ends AD duty probe on CR stainless steel from China, Taiwan

31 Oct | Steel News

Turkey imposes AD duty on stainless welded pipe from Malaysia, Vietnam

21 Mar | Steel News

Turkey's stainless flat steel imports up 30.59 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Jan | Steel News

Daewoo International to import stainless steel pipe from S. Korea to Turkey

23 Aug | Steel News

US DOC initiates review of pipe and tube, OCTG and stainless plate

11 Jul | Steel News

US DOC begins third review of AD order on standard pipe and stainless wire rod

06 Jul | Steel News

US DOC begins review of steel products with May anniversary date

29 Jun | Steel News

Global crisis still impacts on Turkish stainless steel market but to lesser degree

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Silence in Turkish stainless steel market

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Drawn Stainless Round Bar
Diameter:  4.76 - 100 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer
Hot Stainless Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 26 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Square Bar
Edge Length1:  12 - 55 mm
Edge Length2:  12 - 55 mm
201, 304/304L, 316/316L, 303
AND MET METAL A.S.
View Offer