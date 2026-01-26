US issues preliminary results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey’s Colakoglu

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on rebar from Turkey during the period of review between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily calculated a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.84 percent for the company. In addition, the DOC is rescinding this review with respect to Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.S. and Kaptan Metal Dis Ticaret ve Nakliyat A.S. as local producers timely withdrew their request.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.