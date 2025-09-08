US issues final results for AD review on rebar from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the antidumping duty administrative review of rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. and I.N.G.E.T.E.K.N.O.S. Estructurales, S.A. de C.V. (collectively, Deacero Group); and TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. (TA 2000) sold rebar from Mexico in the US at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 32.05 percent for Deacero Group and 22.27 percent for TA 2000. Compared to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 8.88 percent for Deacero Group and 22.27 percent for TA 2000.