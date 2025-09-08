 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final results for AD review on rebar from Mexico

Monday, 08 September 2025 10:25:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the antidumping duty administrative review of rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023.

The DOC has determined Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. and I.N.G.E.T.E.K.N.O.S. Estructurales, S.A. de C.V. (collectively, Deacero Group); and TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. (TA 2000) sold rebar from Mexico in the US at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 32.05 percent for Deacero Group and 22.27 percent for TA 2000. Compared to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 8.88 percent for Deacero Group and 22.27 percent for TA 2000.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Indian rebar prices show mixed trend with few mills hiking prices amid strong buyer resistance

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 9, 2025 

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey rise in order to offset currency fluctuations

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices soften very slightly as demand fails to improve so far, coke down

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 8, 2025 

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Mexican long steel markets continue higher amid reports supplies are tightening, Mittal outage seen over end-November

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

European longs prices decline amid weak demand as September starts

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 5, 2025 

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.3 percent in August 25-31, 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

US September scrap seen steady to down; maintenance starts, low HRC and supply overhang may affect primes

04 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
270
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer