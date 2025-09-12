 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final subsidy rates for rebar from Turkey

Friday, 12 September 2025 11:49:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The final subsidy rates are at 0.04 percent (de minimis) for İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, and 2.43 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.

Meanwhile, according to the preliminary results announced December last year, subsidy rates were determined at 0.14 percent (de minimis) for İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, and 2.54 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş., as SteelOrbis previously reported. The changes in final subsidy rates are reported to be based on comments received from interested parties.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Weekly Mexican long steel pricing mixed amid new reports of reduced local rebar demand

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-North Africa longs offers decline only slightly due to gradual downturn in scrap and competition with Turkey

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

European longs market stable to lower amid pessimistic mood

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 37, 2025

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import rebar in SE Asia gradually moves down despite stable China with hopes for rebound

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

Philippines’ SteelAsia invests to nearly double capacity

12 Sep | Steel News

Major mills in Liaoning keep local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices stable for October 2025

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat this week

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Romanian long steel prices remain stable but facing pressure from high stocks and slow demand

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey mostly stabilize

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
PC Strand
Diameter:  0.5 inc
270
ICDAS CELIK ENERJI TERSANE VE ULASIM SAN AS
View Offer