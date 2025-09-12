US issues final subsidy rates for rebar from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on rebar from Turkey between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The final subsidy rates are at 0.04 percent (de minimis) for İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, and 2.43 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.

Meanwhile, according to the preliminary results announced December last year, subsidy rates were determined at 0.14 percent (de minimis) for İcdaş Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş, and 2.54 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş., as SteelOrbis previously reported. The changes in final subsidy rates are reported to be based on comments received from interested parties.