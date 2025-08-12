US assigns preliminary AD margin of 18.87% on rebar from Turkey’s Colakoglu

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty orders on rebar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. and Colakoglu Dis Ticaret A.S. were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 18.87 percent for the companies. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi A.S. and Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.S., which had made no shipments of rebar into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.