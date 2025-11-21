 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US revokes CVD order on rebar from Turkey’s Kaptan Demir Çelik

Friday, 21 November 2025 13:56:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a decision by the Department of Commerce in the long-running countervailing duty case on Turkish steel rebar. The ruling confirms that subsidies received by a Turkish scrap and shipbuilding company Nur cannot be attributed to Turkish rebar producer Kaptan Demir Çelik.

The subsidy for Kaptan Demir Çelik was determined at 2.43 percent for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In its decision, the court agreed with Commerce that the conditions for “cross-attribution” were not met. Commerce concluded:

  • the steel scrap supplied by Nur was a general raw material used across many steel products,
  • it was not dedicated mainly or exclusively to Kaptan’s rebar operations,
  • Nur’s scrap came from shipbuilding activities and was not designed specifically for rebar production.

Under US rules, subsidies to an upstream supplier can only be attributed to a downstream producer if the input is “primarily dedicated” to making the downstream product. The court found that this standard was not met.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

European longs prices show upward tension amid low orders

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 47, 2025

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia rebar prices stable or inch up, but unlikely to gain further

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late November

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs market still struggles amid slow demand and liquidity pressures, but local prices hold firm

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey increase further

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s Jai Raj Ispat launches new rebar mill supplied by Danieli

20 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.2 percent in Nov 10-16, 2025

20 Nov | Steel News

Turkish rebar mills focus on local market as exports relatively quiet

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local rebar market shows divergent trends amid conflicting outlook

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
AYES ÇELİK HASIR VE ÇİT SAN.AŞ
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
AKKATOGLU DEMIR CELIK ITH IHR SAN TIC LTD STI.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
AL JAZEERA STEEL PRODUCTS CO.
View Offer