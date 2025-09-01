US launches sunset reviews on rebar from Turkey and Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that International Trade Commission (ITC) has initiated sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty on rebar from Mexico and Turkey, respectively.

Accordingly, the ITC will determine whether revocation of the duties would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidizing of the subject goods within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The weighted-average dumping margins are at 8.88 percent and 22.27 percent for Mexico-based Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. and TA 2000 S.A. de C.V., respectively, while the subsidy rates are at 5.54 percent and 0.03 percent for Turkey-based Kaptan Demir Celik Endustrisi ve Ticaret A.S. and Colakoglu Metalurji A.S., respectively.

In the January-August period this year, the US imported 99,311 mt rebar from Mexico and 67,042 mt rebar from Turkey.