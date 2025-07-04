 |  Login 
US DOC initiates AD/CVD investigations on rebar from four countries

Friday, 04 July 2025 12:02:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has initiated two investigations on rebar from Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Vietnam. The antidumping investigation on rebar from Algeria, Bulgaria and Egypt covers the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, while the period for Vietnam is between October 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, the countervailing duty investigation on the given products from the four countries in question covers the period between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

The investigations were initiated following the petitions filed by US-based law firm Wiley Rein LLP, alleging that the producers in the given countries are benefiting from government subsidies and selling rebar in the US at unfairly low prices, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The US International Trade Commission must reach a preliminary determination in the investigations within 45 days after the date on which the petitions were filed on June 4, 2025.

In the first two months this year, the US imported 57,206 mt, 78,644 mt, 26,466 mt and 35,200 mt of rebar from Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, and Vietnam, respectively.

The products currently fall under the codes 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010.


