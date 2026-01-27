 |  Login 
US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 3, 2026

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 00:20:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 23, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by 1 to 544.

The number of rigs drilling for gas were unchanged at 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 1 to 422. The overall US rig count is down by 32 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 5 to 231 rigs in the week ending January 23. The Canadian rig count decreased by 14 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

