US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 3, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 23, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by 1 to 544.

The number of rigs drilling for gas were unchanged at 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 1 to 422. The overall US rig count is down by 32 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 5 to 231 rigs in the week ending January 23. The Canadian rig count decreased by 14 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.