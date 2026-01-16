 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tenaris...

Tenaris restarts heat treatment and finishing lines at Koppel to serve US energy sector

Friday, 16 January 2026 14:36:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has resumed heat treatment and finishing operations at its manufacturing facility in Koppel, Pennsylvania.

The reactivation of the lines follows a $2.1 million investment aimed at restoring operational capability and reinforcing Tenaris’ industrial presence in the US.

Integrated US manufacturing footprint

According to Guillermo Moreno, president of Tenaris US, the restarted heat treatment and finishing lines at Koppel will allow the company to deliver high-quality steel products to customers across the US energy and industrial markets.

Tenaris operates an integrated steel pipe manufacturing system across Pennsylvania and Ohio. At the Koppel site, steel billets are produced using an electric arc furnace before being shipped to Ambridge, Pennsylvania, where they are rolled into seamless oil country tubular goods.

The pipes are then returned to Koppel for quenching, tempering, finishing, and non-destructive testing and inspection. Final threading and inspection take place at the Brookfield, Ohio facility, after which products are shipped to US oil and gas customers.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Investments Tenaris Group 

Similar articles

Tenaris to invest in its melt shop in Pennsylvania

02 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris completes new OCTG mill in Bay City, Texas

13 Dec | Steel News

Tenaris announces new $70 million sucker rods mill in Texas

06 May | Steel News

Tenaris to build seamless pipe mill near Houston

18 Feb | Steel News

Tenaris plans new $1.5 billion US seamless pipe mill

22 Jun | Steel News

Tenaris improves range of premium products at Houston threading plant

31 May | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly stable amid support from cost side

15 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid off-season pressure

14 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine’s Interpipe reports lower net profit and pipe output for Jan-Sept 2025

14 Jan | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 1, 2026

14 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Industrial Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 88.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.5 - 3 mm
BORSAN PROFIL BORU DEMIR CELIK SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer