Tenaris restarts heat treatment and finishing lines at Koppel to serve US energy sector

Luxembourg-headquartered steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has resumed heat treatment and finishing operations at its manufacturing facility in Koppel, Pennsylvania.

The reactivation of the lines follows a $2.1 million investment aimed at restoring operational capability and reinforcing Tenaris’ industrial presence in the US.

Integrated US manufacturing footprint

According to Guillermo Moreno, president of Tenaris US, the restarted heat treatment and finishing lines at Koppel will allow the company to deliver high-quality steel products to customers across the US energy and industrial markets.

Tenaris operates an integrated steel pipe manufacturing system across Pennsylvania and Ohio. At the Koppel site, steel billets are produced using an electric arc furnace before being shipped to Ambridge, Pennsylvania, where they are rolled into seamless oil country tubular goods.

The pipes are then returned to Koppel for quenching, tempering, finishing, and non-destructive testing and inspection. Final threading and inspection take place at the Brookfield, Ohio facility, after which products are shipped to US oil and gas customers.