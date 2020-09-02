Tenaris to invest in its melt shop in Pennsylvania

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 11:52:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it will invest $11 million in its melt shop in Koppel, Pennsylvania to expand the plant’s size range capabilities.

According to Tenaris, the steel shop’s caster line will be upgraded to add sizes 215 mm and 270 mm to the currently produced steel bar size of 165 mm and improve automation and production safety systems at the mill. With this expansion, the plant will be a reliable billet source for the company’s seamless mills in the US and Canada.

The project is expected to last 14 months and to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

“Our sector continues to be challenged by the volatility in oil and gas, the ongoing health crisis and unfairly traded pipe imports flooding a saturated market. These upgrades will further consolidate our position as an efficient supplier that provides a full range of made-in-America product solutions,” said Luca Zanotti, president of Tenaris’ US operations.