Ukraine’s Interpipe posts unchanged pipe output for Q2 2025

Tuesday, 21 October 2025 15:44:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its operational results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the given quarter, the company produced 133,000 mt of billet, compared to 218,000 mt in the second quarter of 2024, while its pipe production amounted to 140,000 mt, remaining unchanged year on year. In addition, Interpipe’s railway product output for the same quarter came to 27,000 mt, falling by 6.9 percent from 29,000 mt recorded in the second quarter of last year.

In the first half, the company produced 352,000 mt of billet, compared to 428,000 mt in the first half of 2024, while its pipe production rose by 7.8 percent year on year to 278,000 mt. In addition, Interpipe’s railway product output for the given period decreased by 3.6 percent year on year to 54,000 mt.

On the other hand, the company’s billet and railway product sales in the January-June period of this year decreased by 33.0 percent to 10,000 mt and by 5.2 percent to 55,000 mt, respectively, while its pipe sales rose by 14.4 percent to 302,000 mt, all on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Billet Pipe Semis Tubular Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Interpipe 

