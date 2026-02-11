 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 6, 2026

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 17:05:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 6, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by 5 to 551.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 5 to 130 and the number of rigs drilling for oil remained unchanged at 421. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 4 to 228 rigs in the week ending February 6. The Canadian rig count decreased by 21 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 3, 2026

20 Jan | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 53, 2025

29 Dec | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 51, 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 49, 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count increase - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease - week 45, 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 44, 2025

28 Oct | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 43, 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer