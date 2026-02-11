US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 6, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on February 6, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by 5 to 551.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 5 to 130 and the number of rigs drilling for oil remained unchanged at 421. The overall US rig count is down by 35 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 4 to 228 rigs in the week ending February 6. The Canadian rig count decreased by 21 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.