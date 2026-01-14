 |  Login 
US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases - week 1, 2026

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 05:29:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on January 9, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by 2 to 544.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by 1 to 124 and the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 1 to 420. The overall US rig count is down by 40 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 96 to 197 rigs in the week ending January 9. The Canadian rig count increased by 19 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


