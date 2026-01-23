 |  Login 
EEC extends AD duty on welded stainless steel pipes from China

Friday, 23 January 2026 14:17:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has decided to extend the current antidumping (AD) duties on welded pipes, tubes and hollow profiles made of stainless steel from China for the duration of the AD reinvestigation into the products in question.

The investigation was launched in November 2025 upon the request of the main pipe producers in the region, Globus-Stal LLC, Marchegalia Ru LLC, Rusinox LLC and Sinarsky Pipe Plant JSC. The current measures, which were due to expire on March 13, 2026, have been extended until November 12, 2026. Under the Eurasian Economic Union’s trade defense rules, the current AD measures may remain in force for the duration of an investigation, which must be completed within 12 months of its initiation.

The current antidumping duty ranges between 14.62 percent and 17.28 percent of the customs value depending on the manufacturer.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7306 40 200 9, 7306 40 800 1, 7306 40 800 8, and 7306 61 100 9.


