 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EEC...

EEC launches AD reinvestigation against welded stainless steel pipes from China

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 15:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has launch a new antidumping investigation due to the approaching expiry of the antidumping duties on welded pipes, tubes and hollow profiles made of stainless steel from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of the main pipe producers in the region Globus-Stal LLC, Marchegalia Ru LLC, Rusinox LLC and Sinarsky Pipe Plant JSC. The commission will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. The current antidumping duty ranges between 14.62 percent and 17.28 percent of the customs value depending on the manufacturer.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7306 40 200 9, 7306 40 800 1, 7306 40 800 8, and 7306 61 100 9.


Tags: Pipe Tubular CIS Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable amid cautious sentiments

19 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US rig count increases while Canadian rig count decreases - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

France’s Vallourec posts lower Jan-Sept sales revenue amid weaker tube segment

17 Nov | Steel News

China’s Hengyang Valin commissions Danieli to upgrade seamless pipe capacity

17 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices stable or down slightly

13 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offers stable, local market remains quiet

12 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Vallourec expands US footprint with new $48 million threading line in Ohio

11 Nov | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru sees higher net profit in Jan-Sept 2025, financial outlook revised upwards

10 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer