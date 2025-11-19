EEC launches AD reinvestigation against welded stainless steel pipes from China

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has launch a new antidumping investigation due to the approaching expiry of the antidumping duties on welded pipes, tubes and hollow profiles made of stainless steel from China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of the main pipe producers in the region Globus-Stal LLC, Marchegalia Ru LLC, Rusinox LLC and Sinarsky Pipe Plant JSC. The commission will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. The current antidumping duty ranges between 14.62 percent and 17.28 percent of the customs value depending on the manufacturer.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7306 40 200 9, 7306 40 800 1, 7306 40 800 8, and 7306 61 100 9.