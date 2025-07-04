Turkey already exhausts some EU long and pipe import quotas

On the third day of the new EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries like Turkey, India and China have already been exhausted, according to the latest data from the European Commission. In particular, Turkey has exhausted its quotas for metallic coated sheets (4B), rebar, wire rod and some flat steel products.

Looking at the quotas allocated for Turkey, the quotas of 95,531 mt for rebar, 99,231 mt for alloyed and non-alloyed wire rod, 50,026 mt for gas pipes, 84,956 mt for hollow sections, 15,110 mt for large welded tubes (25B) and 21,207 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B) allocated under “other countries” have been exhausted. In addition, the country has used up 99.56 percent of its quota of 15,905 mt for organic coated sheets and 50.24 percent of its quota of 119,428 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A) allocated under “other countries”.

Meanwhile, India has exhausted its 7,510 mt quota for tin mill products allocated under “other countries” and China has exceeded its 8,553 mt quota for large welded tubes (25B) with 2,115 mt of the given products waiting for customs clearance.

In addition, South Korea and Taiwan have used up 74.96 percent and 65.1 percent of their 16,298 mt and 13,551 mt quotas for tin mill products, respectively, while the UK has used up 79.25 percent of its quota of 10,243 mt for angles and sections. Furthermore, Egypt has exhausted 95.67 percent of its quota of 27,898 mt for rebar, while the country has used up 72.51 percent of its quota of 15,255 mt for alloyed and non-alloyed wire rod allocated under “other countries”.