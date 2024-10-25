EU starts registration process for HRC imports from four countries

The European Commission has announced that it has started the registration process for imports of HRC from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam, which are subject to ongoing antidumping investigations. The registration of imports, which will expire in nine months, will enable the retroactive collection of antidumping duties if necessary.

With the registration, the commission aims to prevent sharp increases in imports of the products under investigation ahead of the imposition of measures, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

In its complaint, the European Steel Association estimated dumping margins at 30-40 percent, 10-20 percent, around 10 percent and 5-15 percent for the imports of HRC from Egypt, Japan, India and Vietnam, respectively.

The investigation regarding HRC imports from the four countries, launched in August this year, will be completed within one year, with the possibility of provisional duties being imposed within seven to eight months, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The products subject to antidumping investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.