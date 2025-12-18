China’s HRC output increases by five percent in January-November 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 205.313 million mt, increasing by 5.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 44.348 million mt, up 7.7 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 17.817 million mt and 4.303 million mt, up 1.4 percent and 9.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In November, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first, while rebounding later. The highest price level for HRC in November was seen at RMB 3,430/mt ($486/mt) on November 1-2 and the lowest level was observed on November 7-10 at RMB 3,355/mt ($475/mt).

$1 = RMB 7.0583