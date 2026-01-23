 |  Login 
Saudi-based East Pipes inks steel pipe coating contract with AliShar Contracting Company

Friday, 23 January 2026 11:25:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic company AliShar Contracting Company for steel pipe coating services worth over SAR 60 million ($15.99 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will provide coating services for steel pipes to AliShar Contracting Company for a period of six months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 until the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.


Tags: Pipe Coated Flats Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

