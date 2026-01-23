Saudi-based East Pipes inks steel pipe coating contract with AliShar Contracting Company

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has signed a contract with domestic company AliShar Contracting Company for steel pipe coating services worth over SAR 60 million ($15.99 million), including value-added tax.

As part of the contract, East Pipes will provide coating services for steel pipes to AliShar Contracting Company for a period of six months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 until the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.