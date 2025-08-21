S. Africa preliminarily increases steel import duties to protect local industry

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced the preliminary results of its steel tariffs review initiated in March this year. The commission has proposed to increase import duties to protect the South African steel industry from increased low-priced imports mainly from China.

The ITAC has preliminarily determined to increase the customs duties to 10 percent on some products such as flat rolled steel, bars, rods, wires, angles and sections, which are currently subject to zero percent duty. According to the statement, the duties on certain pipes will increase to 15 percent from 10 percent.

In addition, the commission noted that input products used in steelmaking, particularly stainless steel, will be maintained free of duty, while some products, such as certain coated and uncoated steel, rebar, wire rod, pipes and tubes for infrastructure and water supply, will be subject to import control.