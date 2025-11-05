Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against OCTG from five countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has extended the preliminary phase of the antidumping duty investigation regarding imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico, the Philippines, Turkey, South Korea and the US.

Under normal circumstances, the preliminary decision should have been completed within 90 days from the date of initiation, i.e., by August 11. However, due to the difficulties in obtaining satisfactory evidence and the complexity of issues presented in the investigation, the period has been extended to 135 days. As a result, the decision to issue a preliminary determination or to terminate the investigation will be made on or before December 22, 2025.