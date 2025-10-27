 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Saudi-based...

Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

Monday, 27 October 2025 12:06:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Group Five Pipe Saudi Company (G5PS) has announced that it will expand its annual spiral pipe mill capacity by 350,000 mt, via the installation of a new production line.

The additional capacity is expected to be operational from January 2027, taking the company’s total spiral pipe output to more than one million mt annually, making it the region’s leading pipe manufacturer. By significantly increasing capacity, Group Five Pipe Saudi aims to capitalize on regional infrastructure growth and demand for large-diameter spiral pipes in the Middle East.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly indicate slight declines again

23 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

22 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

22 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Ukraine’s Interpipe posts unchanged pipe output for Q2 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase - week 43, 2025

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 1.4 percent in January-August 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Canada initiates expiry review on OCTG from China

16 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

15 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Canada issues provisional AD/CVD duties on cast iron pipes from China

15 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer