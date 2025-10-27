Saudi-based G5PS to expand spiral pipe production to over 1 million mt

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Group Five Pipe Saudi Company (G5PS) has announced that it will expand its annual spiral pipe mill capacity by 350,000 mt, via the installation of a new production line.

The additional capacity is expected to be operational from January 2027, taking the company’s total spiral pipe output to more than one million mt annually, making it the region’s leading pipe manufacturer. By significantly increasing capacity, Group Five Pipe Saudi aims to capitalize on regional infrastructure growth and demand for large-diameter spiral pipes in the Middle East.