Vallourec to supply seamless line pipes for Brazil’s Orca deepwater field

Monday, 03 November 2025 13:55:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a significant contract with UK-based oil and gas company TechnipFMC to supply line pipes for the Orca deepwater field (formerly known as Gato do Mato) in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The integrated contract covers the manufacturing and delivery of over 20,000 mt of subsea seamless premium carbon-steel line pipes designed for risers and flowlines, along with anti-corrosive coatings and thermal insulation. The thermal insulation component marks Vallourec’s first offering of this capability since its acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, underlining the value of its integrated service model.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Brazil South America Steelmaking Vallourec 

