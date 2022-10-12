Ukraine-based Interpipe’s sales revenues up slightly in H1 despite war

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 14:07:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

In the first half this year, Interpipe’s total sales revenues rose by 0.2 percent to $461.44 million, despite the war, while its net profit was $19.53 million, down by 33.6 percent, both year on year. The company’s operating profit in the given period was $66.56 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to the first half of 2021. The company’s financial results were affected negatively by the war.

Interpipe gradually resumed production operations in April, following a suspension at the end of February. The company’s pipe production in the second quarter totaled 110,000 mt, increasing by 17 percent quarter on quarter, while in the first half Interpipe’s pipe production totaled 205,000 mt, decreasing by 19 percent year on year as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.