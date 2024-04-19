﻿
US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count plunges again

Friday, 19 April 2024 21:27:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 19, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 619.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 106, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 511. The overall US rig count is down by 134 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 14 to 127 rigs in the week ending April 19. The Canadian rig count is now up by 22 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


