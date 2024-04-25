﻿
Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamamah Steel begins production at newly expanded Jeddah pipe plant

Thursday, 25 April 2024 13:39:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based steelmaker Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has announced that it has completed the first phase of the capacity expansion project at its Jeddah pipes plant.

The company also pointed out that it has started commercial production at the plant in question following completion of the project. Al Yamamah expects that the financial impact of the project will be reflected in its results from the third quarter this year.

The Saudi company specializes in production of rebars, beams, pipes and other steel solutions.


