US assigns zero dumping margin for welded line pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 03 May 2024 12:23:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea for the period between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean company SeAH Steel Corporation was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company in line with the preliminary results.