Canada extends AD duties on OCTG imports from seven countries, revokes duty on Ukraine

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has completed its expiry review and extended its antidumping (AD) duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, while rescinding the order on Ukraine.

The CITT concluded that allowing the order to expire would likely result in injury to the Canadian industry for imports from the seven countries, but would not likely result in injury for imports from Ukraine.

The extended order continues to exclude goods exported by Hyundai Steel Company from South Korea and Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. from Turkey.

The current antidumping duty on OCTG from the countries in question is at 37.4 percent of the export price for exporters that have not been issued specific normal values.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7304.29.00.12, 7304.29.00.13, 7304.29.00.14, 7304.29.00.15, 7304.29.00.16, 7304.29.00.17, 7304.29.00.19, 7304.29.00.22, 7304.29.00.23, 7304.29.00.24, 7304.29.00.25, 7304.29.00.26, 7304.29.00.27, 7304.29.00.29, 7304.29.00.32, 7304.29.00.33, 7304.29.00.34, 7304.29.00.35, 7304.29.00.36, 7304.29.00.37, 7304.29.00.39, 7304.29.00.42, 7304.29.00.43, 7304.29.00.44, 7304.29.00.45, 7304.29.00.46, 7304.29.00.47, 7304.29.00.49, 7304.29.00.52, 7304.29.00.53, 7304.29.00.54, 7304.29.00.55, 7304.29.00.56, 7304.29.00.57, 7304.29.00.59, 7304.29.00.62, 7304.29.00.63, 7304.29.00.64, 7304.29.00.65, 7304.29.00.66, 7304.29.00.67, 7304.29.00.69, 7304.29.00.72, 7304.29.00.73, 7304.29.00.74, 7304.29.00.75, 7304.29.00.76, 7304.29.00.77, 7304.29.00.79, 7306.29.00.12, 7306.29.00.13, 7306.29.00.14, 7306.29.00.15, 7306.29.00.16, 7306.29.00.17, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.22, 7306.29.00.23, 7306.29.00.24, 7306.29.00.25, 7306.29.00.26, 7306.29.00.27, 7306.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.32, 7306.29.00.33, 7306.29.00.34, 7306.29.00.35, 7306.29.00.36, 7306.29.00.37, 7306.29.00.39, 7306.29.00.42, 7306.29.00.43, 7306.29.00.44, 7306.29.00.45, 7306.29.00.46, 7306.29.00.47, 7306.29.00.49, 7306.29.00.52, 7306.29.00.53, 7306.29.00.54, 7306.29.00.55, 7306.29.00.56, 7306.29.00.57, 7306.29.00.59, 7306.29.00.62, 7306.29.00.63, 7306.29.00.64, 7306.29.00.65, 7306.29.00.66, 7306.29.00.67, 7306.29.00.69, 7306.29.00.72, 7306.29.00.73, 7306.29.00.74, 7306.29.00.75, 7306.29.00.76, 7306.29.00.77 and 7306.29.00.79.