Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has received new sales orders worth approximately $127 million.

According to the statement, production and shipments under the orders secured following commercial negotiations in the US are expected to take place in 2027, with the corresponding sales expected to contribute to the company's consolidated revenues for the same year.

Borusan Boru stated that the anticipated production and shipment schedules may vary depending on the progress of the relevant projects and normal changes in commercial conditions.

The company did not disclose the tonnage of the orders, product specifications or the customers.