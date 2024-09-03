 |  Login 
US subsidiary of Turkey’s Borusan Boru to supply steel pipes to Blackcomb Mainline project

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 10:56:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Major Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has inked a new contract with Blackcomb Supply Co, LLC, a subsidiary of US-based infrastructure company WhiteWater Midstream, LLC, for the supply of steel pipes to the Blackcomb Mainline project, a natural gas line project in North America.

Within the scope of the contract that is worth about $363 million, Borusan Berg Pipe plans to carry out deliveries within 2025.

The contract in question is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover in 2025.


