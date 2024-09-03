US subsidiary of Turkey’s Borusan Boru to supply steel pipes to Blackcomb Mainline project

Major Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has inked a new contract with Blackcomb Supply Co, LLC, a subsidiary of US-based infrastructure company WhiteWater Midstream, LLC, for the supply of steel pipes to the Blackcomb Mainline project, a natural gas line project in North America.

Within the scope of the contract that is worth about $363 million, Borusan Berg Pipe plans to carry out deliveries within 2025.

The contract in question is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover in 2025.