Turkey’s Borusan Mannesmann announces new investment in US

Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:34:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that it plans to make its US-based subsidiary Borusan Mannesmann Pipe US Inc. a local manufacturer in the construction sector and general industry segments, in addition to its existing drill pipe production activities in the US, in line with its strategic growth targets.

Accordingly, with a new investment of approximately $50 million planned to be made in the US, the existing capacity of 300,000 mt will increase to 400,000 mt, and 85 new employees will be employed. The scope of the investment consists of renewing an existing pipe production line and pipe welding facility in Turkey and moving it to the US, turning it into an integrated facility that will operate in sync with the new high-tech accumulation and completion lines.

With the new investment, which is expected to be realized in 2023, the annual turnover of Borusan Mannesmann Pipe US is targeted to reach $600 million.


