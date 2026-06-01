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Borusan Berg Pipe strengthens US presence with new contracts

Monday, 01 June 2026 11:54:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has secured new sales contracts worth approximately $742 million following commercial negotiations in the US.

According to the company, the majority of the contracted large-diameter line pipes are expected to be manufactured and shipped during 2027. Production and deliveries for the remaining portion of the orders are planned to be completed during the first quarter of 2028.

Significant revenue contribution expected

Borusan Boru stated that, based on the current delivery schedule, the majority of the orders are expected to contribute to the company’s consolidated revenues during 2027. The remaining portion is expected to be reflected in financial results during the first quarter of 2028. The company noted that revenue recognition timing may vary depending on project progress and normal commercial market conditions.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Borusan Pipe 

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