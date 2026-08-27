Borusan Berg Pipe receives another US order to fulfill in 2028

Turkey-based steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has received a new sales order worth approximately $555 million, following commercial negotiations conducted in the US.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Borusan Berg Pipe received another new order from one of its US-based customers on August 17 following successful negotiations.

Production and shipments scheduled for 2028

According to the company, production and shipments related to the new order are expected to take place in 2028, with the resulting sales to be reflected in Borusan Boru's consolidated revenues.

Borusan Boru noted that the expected production and shipment schedule may vary depending on the progress of the projects associated with the order and ordinary fluctuations in commercial conditions.