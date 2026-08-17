Borusan Berg Pipe continues to strengthen US presence with new orders

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has received new sale orders worth approximately $360 million following commercial negotiations in the US.

According to the company's statement, the majority of these new orders are expected to be produced and shipped in 2027 and contribute to its consolidated revenues, while the remaining portion is expected to be shipped in 2028 and reflected in its consolidated revenues.

Borusan Birleşik Boru stated that the orders are expected to contribute to its consolidated revenues in 2028.