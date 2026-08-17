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Borusan Berg Pipe continues to strengthen US presence with new orders

Monday, 17 August 2026 12:31:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US-based subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has received new sale orders worth approximately $360 million following commercial negotiations in the US.

According to the company's statement, the majority of these new orders are expected to be produced and shipped in 2027 and contribute to its consolidated revenues, while the remaining portion is expected to be shipped in 2028 and reflected in its consolidated revenues.

Borusan Birleşik Boru stated that the orders are expected to contribute to its consolidated revenues in 2028.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Steelmaking Borusan Pipe 

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