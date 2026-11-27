India's Welspun Corp has won an export order of estimated worth of $244.76 million for supply of longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes from the company's local operations, according to a company statement on Friday, November 27.

Execution of this export contract is scheduled for the financial year 2027-28. LSAW pipes are high-strength steel pipes, commonly used in large-diameter, high-pressure pipeline applications, the company said.

It said that, following the latest order, Welspun Corp's order book has increased to around $5.41 billion to be executed in the current financial year and to be completed by 2028-29.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron from its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.