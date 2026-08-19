India's Hi-Tech Pipes plans $68 million capex to expand tubes and pipe making capacities

India's Hi-tech Pipes Limited (HPL) has planned capital expenditure to the tune of $68 million to expand capacity to 2 million mt per year from 1 million mt per year, to strengthen its market position in steel pipes and tubes, a company statement said on Wednesday, August 19.

The capacity expansion will be implemented across its facilities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. An estimated $2 million capital expenditure will be spent in the current fiscal year of 2026-27 and the balance will be spent in the period up to the fiscal year 2028-29, the company said.

The expansion program includes a direct forming technology (DFT) pipes and tubes facility at HPL's facility in Sanand in Gujarat, which is expected to be operational by the end of the current fiscal year. An API (American Petroleum Institute) pipes facility will be ready at Sanand also around the same time.

The company will also be expanding its production capacities for ERW (electrical resistance welded) pipes and specialized solar tubes and other value-added products, the company said.