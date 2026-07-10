India extends AD duty on seamless pipes from China until January 2027

India has extended the antidumping (AD) duty on seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of alloy and non-alloy steel imported from China until January 27, 2027, a government official said on Friday, July 10, citing an official notification.

The AD levy was imposed on October 28, 2021, for a period of five years.

A notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes said that the levy is now being extended until January 2027 to protect domestic producers from cheaper imports.

The existing AD rate of these products ranges between $961.33/mt and $1,610.67/mt.

Seamless tubes and pipes are tubular steel products manufactured without a welded seam. Hollow profiles of iron, alloy, or non-alloy steel are also covered under the present extension.

The extension of AD levy was sought by Indian producers like Jindal SAW, Kirloskar Ferrous Limited and Maharashtra Seamless Limited.