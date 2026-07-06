 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey launches sunset review of AD duties on certain pipe and hollow section imports from Vietnam

Monday, 06 July 2026 10:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping measures on imports of stainless steel pipes and hollow sections from Vietnam.

The review, launched following an application by the local producers, will determine whether revoking the existing antidumping duties on the products concerned would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The current antidumping duties on the products imported from Vietnam range from 19.64 percent to 25 percent of the CIF value, depending on the exporting company.

The products subject to the review are classified under codes 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00, and 7306.61.10.00.00.


Tags: Hollow section Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU quota usage exceeds 85% in multiple steel categories

10 Jun | Steel News

UK’s several steel import quotas near exhaustion in last quota period

09 Jun | Steel News

EU announces new steel import quota volumes and implementation changes

27 Apr | Steel News

US domestic pipe prices steady to higher with continued gains in flat steel markets

15 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Most EU steel import quotas exhausted as Q1 ends, usage exceeds 90% in key segments

27 Mar | Steel News

EU steel safeguard quotas fill up for Q1, with Turkey nearing exhaustion of HRC quota

11 Mar | Steel News

Turkey exhausts its Q1 merchant bar and hollow section import quotas for UK

05 Mar | Steel News

EEC extends AD duty on welded stainless steel pipes from China

23 Jan | Steel News

EU’s new steel import quota period makes strong start

07 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer