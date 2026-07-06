Turkey launches sunset review of AD duties on certain pipe and hollow section imports from Vietnam

According to a statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping measures on imports of stainless steel pipes and hollow sections from Vietnam.

The review, launched following an application by the local producers, will determine whether revoking the existing antidumping duties on the products concerned would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The current antidumping duties on the products imported from Vietnam range from 19.64 percent to 25 percent of the CIF value, depending on the exporting company.

The products subject to the review are classified under codes 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00, and 7306.61.10.00.00.