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UK’s several steel import quotas near exhaustion in last quota period

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 11:17:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

At the beginning of the last month of the UK quota period from April 1 to June 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for Turkey, the EU, Taiwan and China have already been exhausted, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, Turkey has used all of its 36,930 mt and 13,201 mt   quotas for hollow section and non-alloy merchant bars and light sections, respectively, while the EU has exhausted its quotas of 11,209 mt and 6,264 mt for hollow sections and large welded tubes - 25A, respectively. Taiwan has exhausted its 33,149 mt quota for metallic coated sheets, while China has used all of its 5,797 mt quota for other welded pipes.

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries”, 23,354 mt and 3,240 mt quotas for non-alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets, and non-alloy and alloy wire rod, respectively.

Other products with quota usage of 70 percent or higher can be seen in the table below.

Product

Country

Quota amount (mt)

Usage (%)

Alloy merchant bars and light sections

EU

29,197

74.66

Angles and sections

Other countries

17,560

98.44

Metallic coated sheets

India

24,482

91.25

Non alloy and alloy hot rolled sheets

Turkey

24,373

99.83

Taiwan

13,570

90.81

Non-alloy merchant bars and light sections

EU

35,073

91.75

Organic coated sheets

South Korea

14,745

98.18

Other welded pipes

Turkey

11,019

94.20

Quarto plates

EU

70,404

70.14

Rebars

Turkey

34,921

99.93

Tags: Hollow section Pipe Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Coated Merchant Bar Flats Longs Tubular UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

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