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Arabian Pipes signs fifth steel pipe supply contract with Saudi Aramco this year

Friday, 24 July 2026 11:45:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe producer Arabian Pipes Company has announced that it has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco for the manufacturing, coating and supply of steel pipes.

According to Arabian Pipes' notice to the Saudi Exchange, the contract is valued at around SAR 68 million ($18.13 million) and will have a duration of eight months.

The company stated that the financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

This is the fifth contract this year between Arabian Pipes and Aramco after a SAR 35 million contract signed in July, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

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