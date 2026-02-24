 |  Login 
Buhur and Jindal partner on steel pipe plant in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 16:27:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based investment company Buhur Investment Company has announced that it has signed an agreement with India-based Jindal SAW to establish a new carbon steel pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia’s Sudair Industrial City. The announcement marks a significant boost to local industrial capacity and aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals under Saudi Vision 2030.

The new Jindal SAW & Buhur Altavison plant will have an annual production capacity of up to 350,000 mt, making it one of the largest pipe manufacturing facilities in the region.

Strategic role in key sectors

Once operational, the plant is intended to supply carbon steel pipes for critical infrastructure projects across sectors including water, oil and gas, and wider industrial applications. The project reflects a shared commitment to strengthening local content and advancing industrial localization efforts in Saudi Arabia.

The partnership underscores both companies’ focus on enhancing national manufacturing capabilities and supporting domestic demand with high-quality pipe solutions.

This partnership builds on earlier strategic moves by Jindal SAW to expand in the Middle East through joint ventures and new facilities. The collaboration with Buhur continues a trend of foreign investment and industrial partnerships as part of the Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract technology and scale manufacturing locally.

The new carbon steel pipe plant signals a step forward in Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation and supply chain development, particularly in infrastructure-critical segments such as energy, utilities and large-scale construction.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

